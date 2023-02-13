Ind Vs Pak Women T20 World Cup: best Bollywood sports movies to watch

A look at top 10 movies that are best sports drama

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 13, 2023

Chak De

Coach Kabir Singh of the Women’s National Hockey Team dreams of victory in a male-dominated game

Shabaash Mithu

A biopic on National Women's Cricket team ex-captain Mithali Raj

MS Dhoni

The untold story of Indian Cricket Team former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni

83

How India won the world cup in the captaincy of Kapil Dev at the Lords in 1983

Iqbal

A deaf boy aims to play for National cricket team. Iqbal won national film awards

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Story of Indian athlete Milkha Singh also known as The Flying Sikh

Sultan

A fictional tale of a wrestler’s journey who tries a comeback despite all obstacles

Dangal

Story of how Former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat makes his daughters play for international wrestling

Mary Kom

The life story of Indian boxer Mary Kom who underwent several hardships

Rashmi Rocket

A small-town girl becomes national athlete but her skills are questioned and is forced for a gender test

