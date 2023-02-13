Ind Vs Pak Women T20 World Cup: best Bollywood sports movies to watch

A look at top 10 movies that are best sports dramaSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 13, 2023
Coach Kabir Singh of the Women's National Hockey Team dreams of victory in a male-dominated game
A biopic on National Women's Cricket team ex-captain Mithali Raj
The untold story of Indian Cricket Team former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni
How India won the world cup in the captaincy of Kapil Dev at the Lords in 1983
A deaf boy aims to play for National cricket team. Iqbal won national film awards
Story of Indian athlete Milkha Singh also known as The Flying Sikh
A fictional tale of a wrestler's journey who tries a comeback despite all obstacles
Story of how Former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat makes his daughters play for international wrestling
The life story of Indian boxer Mary Kom who underwent several hardships
A small-town girl becomes national athlete but her skills are questioned and is forced for a gender test
