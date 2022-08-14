Bollywood actresses like Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani, and others look stunning in Indian outfits.Source: Bollywood
Well, we just want to say one thing, 'Rabba ne tujhko banane mein kardi hai husn ki khaali tijoriyan'.Source: Bollywood
Disha Patani is known for her bikini pictures. But, isn't she looking beautiful in this Indian dress?Source: Bollywood
Janhvi Kapoor looks simply gorgeous in this saree.Source: Bollywood
Kangana looks stunning in this lehenga and her jewellery surely grabs our attention.Source: Bollywood
This picture of Laal Singh Chaddha actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is simply beautiful.Source: Bollywood
When we talk about Desi Girls in Bollywood, how can we forget the OG Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra?Source: Bollywood
Sara Ali Khan's simplicity always steals our hearts.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!