Independence Day 2023: TOP 12 Indo-Pak cross-border love stories 

Before Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2, On the occasion of Independence Day, here are 12 Indo-Pak cross-border love stories.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 13, 2023

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha 

In 2001, Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel brought Tara Singh, Sakina's love story which created history. 

Gadar 2 

Anil Sharma brought Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel along with Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur which is another cross-border love story. 

Refugee 

Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's debut film was also a cross-border love story. 

Ek Tha Tiger 

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer film is also a cross-border love story. 

Veer-Zaara 

Preity Zinta played a Pakistani woman while Shah Rukh Khan played an Indian in the movie. 

Total Siyappa 

Yami Gautam and Ali Zafar starrer is a rom-com with an Indo-Pak love story. 

PK 

Anushka Sharma and Sushant Singh Rajput's love story in PK was a cross-border love story too. 

Happy Bhag Jayegi 

Diana Penty, Abhay Deol and more celebs starrer are also an Ind0-Pak love story. 

Raazi 

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal with Meghna Gulzar brought a heartbreaking love story with a patriotic flavour. 

Indoo Ki Jawani 

Kiara Advani was shocked to learn that Aditya Seal's character is Pakistani. 

Shaheed-e-Mohabbat: Boota Singh 

This is a real life love story who was an ex-soldier who fell in love with a Pakistani woman. He died by suicide by jumping in front of the train. 

Henna

Rishi Kapoor, Zeba Bakhtiyar and Ashwini Bhave starrer was also a cross-border love story. 

