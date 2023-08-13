Independence Day 2023: TOP 12 Indo-Pak cross-border love stories 

Before Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2, On the occasion of Independence Day, here are 12 Indo-Pak cross-border love stories.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 13, 2023
In 2001, Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel brought Tara Singh, Sakina's love story which created history.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anil Sharma brought Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel along with Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur which is another cross-border love story.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's debut film was also a cross-border love story.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer film is also a cross-border love story.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Preity Zinta played a Pakistani woman while Shah Rukh Khan played an Indian in the movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yami Gautam and Ali Zafar starrer is a rom-com with an Indo-Pak love story.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma and Sushant Singh Rajput's love story in PK was a cross-border love story too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Diana Penty, Abhay Deol and more celebs starrer are also an Ind0-Pak love story.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal with Meghna Gulzar brought a heartbreaking love story with a patriotic flavour.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara Advani was shocked to learn that Aditya Seal's character is Pakistani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is a real life love story who was an ex-soldier who fell in love with a Pakistani woman. He died by suicide by jumping in front of the train.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rishi Kapoor, Zeba Bakhtiyar and Ashwini Bhave starrer was also a cross-border love story.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!