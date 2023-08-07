Independence Day 2023: How Ajay Devgn prepared to play Bhagat Singh

The Legend Of Bhagat Singh, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, also starred Sushant Singh, Amrita Rao, and Raj Babbar. The film was released among a slew of Bhagat Singh biopics in 2002.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Versatile actor

Ajay Devgn, who has been in the industry for over three decades, has a number of memorable characters and films in his body of work.

The Legend Of Bhagat Singh

The Legend Of Bhagat Singh, which released in 2002, is one of his best works for which he has also won a National Award.

Tough job

Playing this role was not easy for Ajay, but he put in all the possible efforts for it to look like Bhagat Singh.

Auditions

For the audition, Ajay even dressed up as Bhagat Singh and resembled him, leaving everyone in shock.

Intense performance

His eyes and performance were so intense that everyone on the sets thought Bhagat Singh incarnated in him.

20 memorable years

Recently, when the film completed 20 years, Ajay Devgn took to his social media and said he is proud to have been a part of it.

Nostalgia

He wrote, "The sentiment in it is forever, for me & for every Indian. Grateful to be a small part of this monumental film."

Best performance

Ajay Devgn received a lot of appreciation for his performance in this film which is cherished till date.

