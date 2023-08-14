Independence Day 2023: Jawan, Fighter and more Top 10 upcoming new movies that will make you a proud Indian

Jawan to Chandu Champion: Upcoming films that will evoke the patriotic in you.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 14, 2023

Sam Bahadur

Headlined by Vicky Kaushal, the film is based on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Ghoomer

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher's sports drama is about a paraplegic sportsperson who desires to fulfil dreams.

Chandu Champion

Starring Kartik Aaryan, the film is said to be based on India’s first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar.

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's film has cops fighting a devil.

Fighter

Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer is India's first aerial action film.

Ae Watan Mere Watan

Sara Ali Khan starrer will have her playing freedom fighter Usha Mehta.

Maidaan

Ajay Devgn's movie is based on Indian Football Coach Syed Abdul Rahim

Indian Police Force

The web series directed by Rohit Shetty has Sidharth Malhotra as police officer.

Tiger 3

Salman Khan plays a RAW agent in Tiger series.

Ranneeti Balakot and Beyond

Lara Dutta's new series is said to be inspired by true events.

The Great Indian Rescue

Akshay Kumar is coming up with yet another patriotic film.

