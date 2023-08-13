Independence Day 2023: Teri Mitti, Ae Watan and more Top 10 soul stirring Bollywood songs on India

Bollywood songs that evoke feelings of patriotism and love for India

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 13, 2023

Teri Mitti

This emotionally charged song from Kesari pays homage to the sacrifices made by soldiers for the country.

Sandese Aate Hain

This emotional song from Border captures the feelings of soldiers away from home, longing for their loved ones.

Ae Watan

This song from Raazi captures the love and dedication towards the nation.

Maa Tujhe Salaam

AR Rahman's iconic track from Vande Mataram resonates with love and reverence for India.

Hai Preet Jahan Ki Reet Sada

This classic song from Purab Aur Paschim emphasizes the timeless values and traditions of India.

Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walon

This motivational track celebrates unity and inspires patriotism.

Rang De Basanti

A youthful and spirited song that encourages the younger generation to bring positive change.

Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera

A.R. Rahman's soulful composition from Swades captures the sentiments of an Indian abroad.

Vande Mataram

This powerful rendition of the national song from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham emphasizes pride in one's motherland.

Des Rangila

This song from Fanaa celebrates the diverse culture and vibrant colors of India.

