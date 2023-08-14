Independence Day 2023: Top 10 Bollywood actresses who have played the role of a soldier's wife

Here are the top 10 Bollywood actresses who played the inspiring character of a soldier's wife on screen. CheckoutSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 14, 2023
Preity played love interest of a soldier in the film Lakshya starring Hrithik Roshan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The beautiful actress played soldier's wife in LOC Kargil, that starred many actors.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti played the role of Akshay Kumar's wife who was a soldier in the film Kesari.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia played the vulnerable role as a soldier's wife in Raazi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara won the hearts of many people with her bankable performance as the fiancée of a soldier in Shershaah.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ileana D'cruz who recently gave birth to a baby boy has played a soldier's wife in Rustom.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena recently played a character of soldier's wife in Laal Singh Chadha starring Aamir khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Actress recently appeared as a soldier's love interest in Sita Ramam which won hearts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina played a Soldier's love interest in Jab Tak Hai Jaan starring Shah Rukh Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!