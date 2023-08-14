Independence Day 2023: Top 10 Bollywood actresses who have played the role of a soldier's wife

Here are the top 10 Bollywood actresses who played the inspiring character of a soldier's wife on screen. Checkout

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 14, 2023

Preity Zinta

Preity played love interest of a soldier in the film Lakshya starring Hrithik Roshan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahima Choudhary

The beautiful actress played soldier's wife in LOC Kargil, that starred many actors.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti played the role of Akshay Kumar's wife who was a soldier in the film Kesari.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt

Alia played the vulnerable role as a soldier's wife in Raazi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kiara Advani

Kiara won the hearts of many people with her bankable performance as the fiancée of a soldier in Shershaah.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ileana D’Cruz

Ileana D'cruz who recently gave birth to a baby boy has played a soldier's wife in Rustom.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena recently played a character of soldier's wife in Laal Singh Chadha starring Aamir khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mrunal Thakur

Actress recently appeared as a soldier's love interest in Sita Ramam which won hearts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif

Katrina played a Soldier's love interest in Jab Tak Hai Jaan starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner: Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt and more, fans predict

 

 Find Out More