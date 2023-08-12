Independence Day 2023: Top 10 Bollywood movies based on real heroes

Here is a list of patriotic movies based on real-life heroes you must know

Rupal Purohit

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 12, 2023

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Based on true events, the film focuses on the Indian Army's covert operation following the Uri attack in 2016.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Border

A war epic that portrays the bravery of Indian soldiers during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, particularly the Battle of Longewala.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhagat Singh (1)

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

The film portrays the life and bravery of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mangal Pandey: The Rising

The film is based on the life of revolutionary Mangal Pandey who fought during the Indian Rebellion of 1857

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kesari

This film recounts the Battle of Saragarhi, where 21 Sikh soldiers heroically defended their post against a massive Afghan army.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shershaah

The film tells the real-life story of Captain Vikram Batra who was killed during the Kargil War while capturing point 4875.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Airlift

Airlift shows how businessman Ranjit Katyal evacuated Indians from Kuwait during the Gulf War in 1990.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

This film is inspired by the life of Gunjan Saxena, one of India's first female combat aviators, who played a vital role during the Kargil War.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sardar Udham

Vicky Kaushal stars as Udham Singh, the freedom fighter who avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre by assassinating Michael O'Dwyer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

