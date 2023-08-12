Independence Day 2023: Top 10 Bollywood movies based on real heroes

Here is a list of patriotic movies based on real-life heroes you must knowSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 12, 2023
Based on true events, the film focuses on the Indian Army's covert operation following the Uri attack in 2016.
A war epic that portrays the bravery of Indian soldiers during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, particularly the Battle of Longewala.
The film portrays the life and bravery of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.
The film is based on the life of revolutionary Mangal Pandey who fought during the Indian Rebellion of 1857
This film recounts the Battle of Saragarhi, where 21 Sikh soldiers heroically defended their post against a massive Afghan army.
The film tells the real-life story of Captain Vikram Batra who was killed during the Kargil War while capturing point 4875.
Airlift shows how businessman Ranjit Katyal evacuated Indians from Kuwait during the Gulf War in 1990.
This film is inspired by the life of Gunjan Saxena, one of India's first female combat aviators, who played a vital role during the Kargil War.
Vicky Kaushal stars as Udham Singh, the freedom fighter who avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre by assassinating Michael O'Dwyer.
