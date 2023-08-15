Independence Day 2023: Top 10 bookmark worthy looks of actresses in white

This Independence Day, dress in white like these beauties.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 15, 2023
Nothing can get more desi than a normal cotton white saree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Pushpa actress' white organza saree is beauty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Go floral this Independence Day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This look is definitely bookmark worthy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A white chikankari dress screams beauty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One can go glam like Kiara.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A white dress always looks elegant.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A pretty embellished white saree is gorgeousness.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Kapoor dress is classy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A simple white salwar-kameez is simply apt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!