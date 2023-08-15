Independence Day 2023: Top 10 bookmark worthy looks of actresses in white

This Independence Day, dress in white like these beauties.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 15, 2023

Kangana Ranaut

Nothing can get more desi than a normal cotton white saree.

Rashmika Mandanna

The Pushpa actress' white organza saree is beauty.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Go floral this Independence Day.

Alia Bhatt

This look is definitely bookmark worthy.

Sara Ali Khan

A white chikankari dress screams beauty.

Kiara Advani

One can go glam like Kiara.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

A white dress always looks elegant.

Janhvi Kapoor

A pretty embellished white saree is gorgeousness.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor dress is classy.

Jacqueline Fernandez

A simple white salwar-kameez is simply apt.

