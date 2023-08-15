Independence Day 2023: Top 10 highest rated patriotic Indian movies to watch on OTT

On the occasion of Indepenence Day 2023, take a look at the list of patriotic films you can watch right from the comfort of your home.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 15, 2023
The film inspired many with its story of Mohan Bhargav, an idealistic NASA engineer who decides to go back to his village to bring in the much-needed change.
This movie is based on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution that prohibits discrimination of Indians on the basis of religion, race, caste, place of birth.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie was made based on the surgical strike conducted by Indian Army in 2016.
It was based on ISRO space scientist Nambi Narayanan. In the early 1970s, he introduced the liquid fuel rocket technology in India.
Raazi revolves around a Kashmiri girl, Sehmat Khan (Alia Bhatt) who is trained by an Indian intelligence agent to become a deadly spy.
Siddharth Malhotra plays Param Vir Chakra recipient Captain Vikram Batra, who sacrificed his life during the Kargil War.
The Chiranjeevi starrer was based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.
Sardar Udham Singh sought revenge on Micheal O'Dwyer, Punjab's former lieutenant governor, had ordered the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
This film was inspired by real events set in the 1970s. It offered a gripping tale, one of the most daring operations in the history of RAW.
