Independence Day 2023: Top 10 South Indian patriotic movies

South Indian patriotic movies to watch this Independence daySource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 12, 2023
Adivi Sesh’s Major tells the story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was attacked by terrorist group during the Mumbai 26/11 attack.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story is about an Indian army soldier befriending Pakistani soldier while guarding a picket in Kashmir.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kamal Haasan’s film revolves around Saketh Ram who joins the gang plotting Mahatma Gandhi’s death.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is inspired by the life of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, an Indian independence activist.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film revolves around Indian nurses trapped in Iraq because of ISISSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This period drama that has made India proud globally stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR as revolutionaries fighting against British rule.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film starring Kamal Haasan as Senapathi revolves around a veteran Indian army officer who becomes a vigilante.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film is primarily a romantic drama but when a Hindu Muslim married couple undergoes religious riots will give you a patriotic feeling.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film follows a police officer with the responsibility of eliminating terrorists but she has to overcome personal loss when her brother gets involved in terrorism.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A police officer is appointed to solve the murder mystery of the Indian prime minister.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
