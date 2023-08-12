Independence Day 2023: Top 10 South Indian patriotic movies

South Indian patriotic movies to watch this Independence day

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 12, 2023

Major

Adivi Sesh’s Major tells the story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was attacked by terrorist group during the Mumbai 26/11 attack.

Picket 43

The story is about an Indian army soldier befriending Pakistani soldier while guarding a picket in Kashmir.

Hey Ram

Kamal Haasan’s film revolves around Saketh Ram who joins the gang plotting Mahatma Gandhi’s death.

Sey Raa Narasimha Reddy

The film is inspired by the life of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, an Indian independence activist.

Take Off

The film revolves around Indian nurses trapped in Iraq because of ISIS

RRR

This period drama that has made India proud globally stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR as revolutionaries fighting against British rule.

Indian

This film starring Kamal Haasan as Senapathi revolves around a veteran Indian army officer who becomes a vigilante.

Bombay

This film is primarily a romantic drama but when a Hindu Muslim married couple undergoes religious riots will give you a patriotic feeling.

Vande Mataram

The film follows a police officer with the responsibility of eliminating terrorists but she has to overcome personal loss when her brother gets involved in terrorism.

Mission 90 days

A police officer is appointed to solve the murder mystery of the Indian prime minister.

