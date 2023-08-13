Independence Day 2023: Top 10 web series that will make you feel patriotic

Take note of these web series to watch on Independence day

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 13, 2023

Avrodh: The Siege Within - SonyLiv

Based on true events, this series chronicles the surgical strike carried out by the Indian Army in response to a terrorist attack.

Special Ops - Disney+ Hotstar

The story revolves around a RAW agent's pursuit of a wanted terrorist, spanning across different time periods and locations.

The Forgotten Army - Amazon Prime Video

This series revisits the history of the Azad Hind Fauj (Indian National Army) led by Subhas Chandra Bose during World War II.

The Family Man - Amazon Prime Video

While a mix of action and thriller, the series revolves around an intelligence officer juggling his professional and family responsibilities.

Code M - Alt Balaji

The series follows an Indian Army lawyer's journey to uncover the truth behind an encounter that leaves her brother dead.

Bose: Dead/Alive - Alt Balaji

A fictionalized account of Subhas Chandra Bose's life, exploring his ideologies and the mystery surrounding his death.

State of Siege: 26/11 - Zee 5

This series dramatizes the 2008 Mumbai attacks and the brave efforts of NSG commandos who fought against the terrorists.

Regiment Diaries - Netflix

Regiment Diaries tells the story of Indian army soldiers through interviews and historical clips.

Jeet Ki Zid - Zee5

Based on the true story of Major Deependra Singh Sengar, the series portrays his determination to overcome physical challenges and serve in the Army.

Bard of Blood - Netflix

The series follows an excommunicated RAW agent who returns to rescue four Indian spies held captive in Balochistan.

