Independence Day 2024 box office: Will Stree 2 be able to beat the collections of these 10 I-day releases?

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 13, 2024

Stree 2 is going to release on Independence Day and there are high expectations in terms of box office.

Last year, Gadar 2 released around Independence Day weekend and made massive money. It made around Rs 525.45 cr.

OMG 2 clashed with Gadar 2 and it made around Rs 150.17 crore.

In 2019, Mission Mangal broke records at the box office being the Independence Day release. It made around Rs 202.98 crore.

It clashed with John Abraham's Batla House that was an Independence Day release did well at the box office. It made around Rs 87.22 crore.

In 2018, Akshay Kumar's Gold released on released on I-Day and it crossed the mark of Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha released on August 11, 2017. It made around Rs 134.22 crore as per a report in India Today.

2016 was marked by Rustom on Independence Day. Reportedly, it made around Rs 127.49 crore.

Akshay Kumar generally rules Independence Day in theatres. In 2015, his Brothers released and made around Rs 82.47 crore.

Ajay Devgn's Singham Returns released on August 15, 2014. It made whopping Rs 140.62 crore.

Ek Tha Tiger was a massive success Independence Day success in the year 2012. It made more than Rs 198.78 crore.

