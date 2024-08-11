Independence Day 2024: These Bollywood actors redefined patriotism with their unique roles
Janhvi Sharma
| Aug 11, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan won hearts with his role in Swades.
Vicky Kaushal ruled hearts with his role in the historical biographical drama Sardar Udham.
Aamir Khan in Rang De Basanti made fans fall in love with his role.
Janhvi Kapoor as Gunjan Saxena, the Kargil Girl motivated others.
Shah Rukh Khan's role as a coach in Chak De India will uplift your mood.
Kangana Ranaut played the Queen of Jhansi.
Ajay Devgn slayed in the biopic The Legend of Bhagat Singh.
Aamir Khan played the role of Indian soldier Mangal Pandey.
