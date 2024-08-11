Independence Day 2024: Top 10 actresses who played roles of soldiers wife

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 11, 2024

Alia Bhatt played the role of a soldier's wife in Raazi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saiee M Manjrekar played the role of wife in Major.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mrunal Thakur played the role of soldier's love interest in Sita Ramam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kiara Advani essayed the role of a soldier's fiancee in Shershaah.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Preity Zinta played the love interest of a soldier in Lakshya.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ileana D’Cruz played the role of Rustom's wife.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahima Choudhary played the role of soldier's wife in LOC Kargil.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan played the role of soldier's wife in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parineeti Chopra played the role of Akshay Kumar's wife in Kesari.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif essayed the role soldier's love interest in Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Independence Day 2024: Top 8 Hindi patriotic songs to sing on I-Day

 

 Find Out More