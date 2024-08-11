Independence Day 2024: Top 10 actresses who played roles of soldiers wife
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 11, 2024
Alia Bhatt played the role of a soldier's wife in Raazi.
Saiee M Manjrekar played the role of wife in Major.
Mrunal Thakur played the role of soldier's love interest in Sita Ramam.
Kiara Advani essayed the role of a soldier's fiancee in Shershaah.
Preity Zinta played the love interest of a soldier in Lakshya.
Ileana D’Cruz played the role of Rustom's wife.
Mahima Choudhary played the role of soldier's wife in LOC Kargil.
Kareena Kapoor Khan played the role of soldier's wife in Laal Singh Chaddha.
Parineeti Chopra played the role of Akshay Kumar's wife in Kesari.
Katrina Kaif essayed the role soldier's love interest in Jab Tak Hai Jaan.
