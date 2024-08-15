Independence Day 2024: Top 10 patriotic songs to play today

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 15, 2024

Teri Mitti from Kesari is soulful, emotional and will fill you up with the sense of patriotism.

The anthem song of movie Fighter best works for Independence Day. It is titled Vande Mataram.

Lehra Do from Ranveer Singh's movie 83 evokes a sense of pride in every Indian.

Ae Watan from Raazi is a patriotic song that is all about devotion to the Bharat Mata.

Jai Hind Ki Senaa is a tribute to the Indian Army. The song is from Shershaah.

Bharat Ki Beti from Gunjan Saxena is a beautiful song that also teaches about respecting woman.

Of course, Chak De India's title track has to be on this list.

Yeh Jo Desh Hai Mera from Swades is one of the most iconic patriotic songs that will touch the strings of your heart.

The list is incomplete without Maa Tujhe Salaam by AR Rahman.

And it is even more incomplete without Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo by Lata Mangeshkar.

