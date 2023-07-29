India Couture Week 2023: Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and more celebs set ramp on fire

Bollywood celebs who turned muse for fashion designers at ICW.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 29, 2023
India Couture Week is currently in its 16th edition starting on 25th July 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The fashion event is organized by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Popular fashion designers showcased their latest collections.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The fashion event saw Indian celebrities walk the ramp showcasing Indian designers latest collections.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara Advani turned showstopper in a pink ensemble designed by Falguni Shane Peacock.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor sizzled in a blue glittered lehenga by Gaurav Gupta.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor looks dapper in a deep blue jacket pairing it with a lungi style pant designed by Kunal Rawal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhumi Pednekar looked stunning in an embroidered fishtail lehenga by Vikas Bahl.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditi Rao Hydari walked the ramp for Ritu Kumar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!