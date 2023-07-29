India Couture Week 2023: Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and more celebs set ramp on fire

Bollywood celebs who turned muse for fashion designers at ICW.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 29, 2023

India Couture Week

India Couture Week is currently in its 16th edition starting on 25th July 2023.

FDCI

The fashion event is organized by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI).

Indian fashion designers

Popular fashion designers showcased their latest collections.

Celebs at fashion event

The fashion event saw Indian celebrities walk the ramp showcasing Indian designers latest collections.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani turned showstopper in a pink ensemble designed by Falguni Shane Peacock.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor sizzled in a blue glittered lehenga by Gaurav Gupta.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor looks dapper in a deep blue jacket pairing it with a lungi style pant designed by Kunal Rawal.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar looked stunning in an embroidered fishtail lehenga by Vikas Bahl.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari walked the ramp for Ritu Kumar.

