India Couture Week 2023: Sobhita Dhulipala burns the ramp with Ishaan Khatter for Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 29, 2023

Rocking The Stage

Sobhita Dhulipala and Ishaan Khatter sizzled the stage at India Couture Week 2023

Claps

Ishaan Khatter will be seen in Hollywood project Perfect Couple

Hottie

Sobhita Dhulipala is known for The Night Manager and Made In Heaven

Confused

Netizens wondered about the thin dupatta

Visuals

The show was all about shine and shimmer

A-game

Sobhita being a model stayed in her element all through

Fab duo

Ishaan looked more relaxed than Sobhita

Applause

Here are designers Rahul Khanna and Rohit Gandhi

Gaze

Sobhita Dhulipala brought the oomph on stage

High heels

The actress wore towering heels with straps for the ramp walk

Sculpted

We can see that Sobhita Dhulipala has washboard abs

