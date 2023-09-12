India to Bharat: Here's how changed names of these Top 10 'India' films will sound

Here's how several Indian film titles would be if India were to be officially titled Bharat.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2023

Chak De India

The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer would be called Chak De Bharat.

Mr India

Anil Kapoor’s OG superhero comedy film would be known as Mr Bharat.

Mother India

Sunil and Nargis Dutt’s social drama would be titled Mother Bharat.

Why Cheat India

Emraan Hashmi’s movie would be called Why Cheat Bharat.

India’s Most Wanted

Arjun Kapoor’s criminal drama would have been titled Bharat’s Most Wanted.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India

Ajay Devgn’s magnum opus would have been titled Bhuj: The Pride Of Bharat.

Indian

Kamal Haasan’s blockbuster film would be called Bhartiya.

Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India

Aamir Khan’s sports drama would be called Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in Bharat.

I For India

The documentary film would have been titled B for Bharat.

Gateway of India

The film would have been called Gateway of Bharat.

