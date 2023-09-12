India to Bharat: Here's how changed names of these Top 10 'India' films will sound

Here's how several Indian film titles would be if India were to be officially titled Bharat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2023
The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer would be called Chak De Bharat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anil Kapoor’s OG superhero comedy film would be known as Mr Bharat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunil and Nargis Dutt’s social drama would be titled Mother Bharat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Emraan Hashmi’s movie would be called Why Cheat Bharat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Kapoor’s criminal drama would have been titled Bharat’s Most Wanted.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn’s magnum opus would have been titled Bhuj: The Pride Of Bharat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kamal Haasan’s blockbuster film would be called Bhartiya.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan’s sports drama would be called Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in Bharat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The documentary film would have been titled B for Bharat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film would have been called Gateway of Bharat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
