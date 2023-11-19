India vs Australia: Anushka Sharma to cheer for Virat Kohli at the World Cup, new records today?
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 19, 2023
India's final match is with Australia in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma along with her daughter Vamika has landed in Ahmedabad, Gujarat to support her husband Virat Kohli and team India.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma is all set to cheer for Virat Kohli like she always does and seems to be his lady luck.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma has been a constant spectator and cheerleader for her cricketer husband.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On November 15, 2023, Virat Kohli grabbed a lot of attention during the India vs New Zealand match after he broke Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI record with his 50th century.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma penned a heartfelt note for her husband, Virat and called him ‘God’s child’.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Last time also during India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup, Anushka Sharma was spotted at Ahmedabad airport.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka and Virat are head over heels in love and their pictures speak volume about their bond.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma is always seen praising Virat and appreciating him.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The two paint the town red with their love.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 South Indian celebs who are also smart businessmen
Find Out More