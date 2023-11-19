India vs Australia: Anushka Sharma to cheer for Virat Kohli at the World Cup, new records today?

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 19, 2023

India's final match is with Australia in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma along with her daughter Vamika has landed in Ahmedabad, Gujarat to support her husband Virat Kohli and team India.

Anushka Sharma is all set to cheer for Virat Kohli like she always does and seems to be his lady luck.

Anushka Sharma has been a constant spectator and cheerleader for her cricketer husband.

On November 15, 2023, Virat Kohli grabbed a lot of attention during the India vs New Zealand match after he broke Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI record with his 50th century.

Anushka Sharma penned a heartfelt note for her husband, Virat and called him ‘God’s child’.

Last time also during India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup, Anushka Sharma was spotted at Ahmedabad airport.

Anushka and Virat are head over heels in love and their pictures speak volume about their bond.

Anushka Sharma is always seen praising Virat and appreciating him.

The two paint the town red with their love.

