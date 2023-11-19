India vs Australia: Check out the gorgeous WAGs of Aussie cricketers ahead of World Cup
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 19, 2023
Australian captain David Warner walked down the aisle with Candice Warner.
Batsman Steve Smith got married to Dani Willis who keeps cheering for her man.
Becky Boston, a interior designer roots for her husband Australian captain, Pat Cummins. The two got married in 2022 and have a child named Albie.
Emily Redwood is a supportive girlfriend who is dating Australian all-rounder Cameron Green.
Fashionista Emma Lyon got married to bowler Nathan Lyon in 2022.
The Digital and Communications Specialist Cat Harris and Marcus Harris share a deep bond with each other.
The model wife Jessica Davies, a model is the wife of batter Travis Head and tied the knot in 2021.
Jessica Marsh is married to Australian cricketer Shaun Marsh and has been his pillar of strength.
Vini Raman is the wife of Glenn Maxwell, who is a pharmacist by profession. She is a constant support in her husband's life.
Eloise Play is the wife of Alex Carey and their strong relationship proves what true love is.
