India vs Pakistan: Amitabh Bachchan and other top 10 Bollywood celebs who love Pakistani dramas

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan

While talking to BBC, Big B once said serials on Pakistani television are exceptional.

Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor went to Fawad on the sets of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil after watching his Pakistani show Zindagi Gulzar Hai.

Kajol

Kajol was impressed after watching Pakistani dramas.

R Madhavan

In an interview, R Madhavan said Pakistani dramas are phenomenal.

Kirron Kher

Kirron Kher who has worked in Pakistan industry has said their dramas are unparalleled.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt revealed for her role in Kalank she took notes from Sanam Saeed’s character in Zindagi Gulzar Hai.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan praised Fahad Mustafa-Sanam Baloch starrer Kankar on twitter.

Karan Wahi

Karan Wahi had words of praise for Pakistani drama Suno Chanda on his Instagram story.

Zarina Wahab

Zarina Wahab praised Ahsan Khan for his work in Qayamat.

Meera Chopra

Meera Chopra praised Humayun Saeed & Ayeza Khan starrer Mere Paas Tum Ho.

