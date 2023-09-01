India vs Pakistan: Amitabh Bachchan and other top 10 Bollywood celebs who love Pakistani dramas

Bollywood celebs who watch Pakistani serials and praised for their contentSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023
While talking to BBC, Big B once said serials on Pakistani television are exceptional.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neetu Kapoor went to Fawad on the sets of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil after watching his Pakistani show Zindagi Gulzar Hai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol was impressed after watching Pakistani dramas.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In an interview, R Madhavan said Pakistani dramas are phenomenal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kirron Kher who has worked in Pakistan industry has said their dramas are unparalleled.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt revealed for her role in Kalank she took notes from Sanam Saeed’s character in Zindagi Gulzar Hai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vidya Balan praised Fahad Mustafa-Sanam Baloch starrer Kankar on twitter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Wahi had words of praise for Pakistani drama Suno Chanda on his Instagram story.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zarina Wahab praised Ahsan Khan for his work in Qayamat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Meera Chopra praised Humayun Saeed & Ayeza Khan starrer Mere Paas Tum Ho.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
