India vs Pakistan: Anushka Sharma trolled for being at the match, say Virat Kohli will be out soon

Ind vs Pak: Anushka Sharma's video from Ahmedabad airport has gone viral.

Nikita Thakkar

Oct 14, 2023

One with Sachin Tendulkar

Ahead of India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match, Anushka Sharma was papped at the Ahmedabad airport.

Time to cheer for team India

The actress will reportedly be in the stands at Narendra Modi stadium to cheer for team India.

It seems Anushka Sharma was on the same flight with Dinesh Kartik and Sachin Tendulkar.

Anushka Sharma looks pregnant?

There are rumours doing the rounds that she is pregnant with her second child. But can you spot baby bump under loose jacket?

Anushka Sharma gets trolled

As the visuals of her from Ahmedabad airport went viral, netizens started trolling her.

Subjected to distasteful remarks

Anushka Sharma is being trolled with netizens stating that the team will lose. A comment on her video read, 'Aa gayi panauti, gaya match.'

Not the first time

It is not the first time that Anushka Sharma has been trolled for being in the stands cheering for Virat Kohli.

Hit back at trolls

Virat Kohli has often stood up for wifey and hit back at trolls stating that his performance on field has nothing to do with Anushka Sharma presence.

Biggest cheerleader

Anushka and Virat do not get bothered by the negativity and rather are each other's biggest cheerleaders.

Fans to rescue

However, a lot of netizens also appreciated Anushka Sharma and stated that the Queen has arrived.

All about Ind vs Pak match

The match is taking place in Narendra Modi stadium. It will start at 2 pm.

Shubman Gill to play?

It is being reported that Shubman Gill who has now recovered from Dengue will play Ind vs Pak.

