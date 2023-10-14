India vs Pakistan: Anushka Sharma trolled for being at the match, say Virat Kohli will be out soon

Ind vs Pak: Anushka Sharma's video from Ahmedabad airport has gone viral.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 14, 2023
Ahead of India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match, Anushka Sharma was papped at the Ahmedabad airport.
The actress will reportedly be in the stands at Narendra Modi stadium to cheer for team India.
It seems Anushka Sharma was on the same flight with Dinesh Kartik and Sachin Tendulkar.
There are rumours doing the rounds that she is pregnant with her second child. But can you spot baby bump under loose jacket?
As the visuals of her from Ahmedabad airport went viral, netizens started trolling her.
Anushka Sharma is being trolled with netizens stating that the team will lose. A comment on her video read, 'Aa gayi panauti, gaya match.'
It is not the first time that Anushka Sharma has been trolled for being in the stands cheering for Virat Kohli.
Virat Kohli has often stood up for wifey and hit back at trolls stating that his performance on field has nothing to do with Anushka Sharma presence.
Anushka and Virat do not get bothered by the negativity and rather are each other's biggest cheerleaders.
However, a lot of netizens also appreciated Anushka Sharma and stated that the Queen has arrived.
The match is taking place in Narendra Modi stadium. It will start at 2 pm.
It is being reported that Shubman Gill who has now recovered from Dengue will play Ind vs Pak.
