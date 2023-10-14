India vs Pakistan: Gadar 2 and more Top 10 Bollywood movies on India, Pakistan tiff

Ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 take a look at India vs Pakistan Bollywood movies.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 14, 2023

India vs Pakistan

While the India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 match takes place today we bring to you some Bollywood movies that show the evergoing India Pakistan tiff.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha - Zee 5

Gadar shows India vs Pakistan tiff while primarily it is a love story of an Indian guy and Pakistani girl.

Gadar 2 - Zee 5

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel is a sequel to the 2001 all-time blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Shershaah - Amazon Prime Video

A War film based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra who fought against Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War

Haqeeqat - Zee 5

A war film that depicts the 1962 Sino-Indian conflict.

Sarfarosh - Zee 5

An action thriller about an Indian officer's mission to combat cross-border terrorism.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan - Disney+ Hotstar

A heartwarming story of an Indian man's journey to reunite a lost Pakistani girl with her family but he is detained by Pakistani army.

Border - Amazon Prime Video

Based on the Battle of Longewala, it's a patriotic tale of valor and sacrifice during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Pathaan - Amazon Prime Video

The action film starring Shah Rukh Khan is about a RAW agent dealing with an Indian rouge agent who is hired by a Pakistani general.

LOC Kargil - Amazon Prime Video

The film shows an in-depth look at the India vs Pakistan war during the 1999 Kargil War.

Ek Tha Tiger - Amazon Prime Video

The espionage thriller unfolds cross-border romance between an Indian RAW agent and a Pakistani ISI agent.

