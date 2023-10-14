India vs Pakistan: Gadar 2 and more Top 10 Bollywood movies on India, Pakistan tiff

Ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 take a look at India vs Pakistan Bollywood movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 14, 2023
While the India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 match takes place today we bring to you some Bollywood movies that show the evergoing India Pakistan tiff.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar shows India vs Pakistan tiff while primarily it is a love story of an Indian guy and Pakistani girl.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel is a sequel to the 2001 all-time blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A War film based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra who fought against Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil WarSource: Bollywoodlife.com
A war film that depicts the 1962 Sino-Indian conflict.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An action thriller about an Indian officer's mission to combat cross-border terrorism.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A heartwarming story of an Indian man's journey to reunite a lost Pakistani girl with her family but he is detained by Pakistani army.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Based on the Battle of Longewala, it's a patriotic tale of valor and sacrifice during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The action film starring Shah Rukh Khan is about a RAW agent dealing with an Indian rouge agent who is hired by a Pakistani general.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film shows an in-depth look at the India vs Pakistan war during the 1999 Kargil War.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The espionage thriller unfolds cross-border romance between an Indian RAW agent and a Pakistani ISI agent.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!