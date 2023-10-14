India vs Pakistan: Know the professions of the gorgeous wives of Pak cricketers

Here's all you need to know about the famous wives of Pakistani cricketers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 14, 2023
Shoaib Malik is marris to Tennis player Sania Mirza. However, there are rumours that they are headed for divorce.
Hasan Ali married Samiya in 2019. She is reportedly an aeronautical engineer.
Wahab Riaz and wife Zainab Chudary tied the knot in 2013 and have three kids. She is said to be a model and video creator.
Muhamaad Amir is married to a former actress named Nargis Amir. She was a part of shows like Mile Ke Bhi Hum Na Mil Paye.
In 2023, Shaheen Afridi married Ansha Afridi. She is said to be a social activist and a public speaker.
They tied the knot in 2019. Her profession is not known yet.
They have been married since 2015. Her profession is not known.
Pakistani cricketer Usama Mir is married to Rabia Mir but her profession is not known. He often shares her pictures.
Shadab Khan married Malaika Saqlain in a secret nikah ceremony. Her profession is also not known.
Babar Azam is said to be engaged to his cousin Nadia.
Today ICC World Cup 2023 match will be played between India and Pakistan.
It is going to take place at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium. It begins at 2 pm.
