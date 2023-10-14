India vs Pakistan: Meet Pakistani cricketer Hasan Ali's Indian wife Samiya Arzoo

Here's everything you need to know about Pakistani's cricketer Hasan Ali's wife Samiya Arzoo

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 14, 2023

Hasan Ali

Pakistani cricketer Hasan Ali has arrived India along with his team for ICC World Cup 2023 India vs Pakistan match.

India vs Pakistan

The most talked about and most awaited match India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup match is scheduled for today in Ahmedabad.

Hasan Ali wife

Hasan Ali has garnered attention on social media and here you meet his wife Somiya Arzoo.

Hasan Ali marriage

Hasan Ali, Pakistan's medium pacer, tied the knot with Samiya Arzoo, an Indian native and Emirates Airlines flight engineer.

Samiya Arzoo's Background

Samiya Arzoo, born on September 15, 1995, hails from Chandeni Village, Haryana.

Education

She holds a B. Tech degree in Aeronautical Engineering from Manav Rachna University in Faridabad, India.

Professional Journey

Samiya initially worked as an air hostess at Jet Airways before transitioning to a flight engineer role at Emirates Airlines in Dubai.

Love Story

Hasan and Samiya's love story began in 2019 through a mutual friend. Their relationship flourished for over two years before they decided to tie the knot.

Family Addition

The couple welcomed a baby girl in 2021.

Travel restrictions

Samiya couldn't travel to India after marriage due to visa restrictions.

Reunion Opportunity

With the World Cup taking place in India, Samiya sees a golden chance to reunite with her family while cheering for her husband on the field.

