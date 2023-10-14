India vs Pakistan: Salman Khan sends special message for Shubman Gill, spills beans about Tiger 3

Salman Khan graced the Star Sports studio to promote his film Tiger 3 and sent his best wishes to the team ahead of India vs Pakistan matchSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 14, 2023
Salman Khan made an appearance in the Star Sports studio to promote his upcoming film, Tiger 3, just before the India vs. Pakistan match on Saturday.
He looked stylish in his statement black and white scarf and extended his best wishes to the team.
Salman shared insights into the highly anticipated movie Tiger 3 and also revealed trivia related to his previous film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
Salman encouraged the players to give their best, play confidently, and even hit balls outside the stadium.
He sent a special message to young Indian cricketer Shubman Gill, who had recently recovered from dengue.
He said Shubman Gill should play and shared his own experience of shooting for movies while battling two major illnesses - COVID-19 and Dengue.
Salman revealed that he had both COVID-19 and Dengue when he shot for the climax of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
Harbhajan Singh, who was also present at the studio, said, when there is a match between India and Pakistan Virat Kohli becomes the Salman Khan of the stadium.
Talking about Tiger 3 Salman Khan the movie will have ten times more action than Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.
The much-anticipated spy thriller film Tiger 3 would hit the theaters on Diwali later this year.
The match was kickstarted with lively music performances by Arijit Singh, Sukwinder Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sunidhi Chauhan.
Thanks For Reading!