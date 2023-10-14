India vs Pakistan: Salman Khan sends special message for Shubman Gill, spills beans about Tiger 3

Salman Khan graced the Star Sports studio to promote his film Tiger 3 and sent his best wishes to the team ahead of India vs Pakistan match

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 14, 2023

Salman Khan x India vs Pakistan

Salman Khan made an appearance in the Star Sports studio to promote his upcoming film, Tiger 3, just before the India vs. Pakistan match on Saturday.

Salman Khan sent best wishes

He looked stylish in his statement black and white scarf and extended his best wishes to the team.

Spilled some beans

Salman shared insights into the highly anticipated movie Tiger 3 and also revealed trivia related to his previous film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Encouraged team India

Salman encouraged the players to give their best, play confidently, and even hit balls outside the stadium.

Special message for Shubman Gill

He sent a special message to young Indian cricketer Shubman Gill, who had recently recovered from dengue.

Battle two disease at a same times

He said Shubman Gill should play and shared his own experience of shooting for movies while battling two major illnesses - COVID-19 and Dengue.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trivia

Salman revealed that he had both COVID-19 and Dengue when he shot for the climax of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Virat Kohli is Salman Khan of Indian cricket team

Harbhajan Singh, who was also present at the studio, said, when there is a match between India and Pakistan Virat Kohli becomes the Salman Khan of the stadium.

Deets about Tiger 3

Talking about Tiger 3 Salman Khan the movie will have ten times more action than Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Tiger 3 release

The much-anticipated spy thriller film Tiger 3 would hit the theaters on Diwali later this year.

Special performance

The match was kickstarted with lively music performances by Arijit Singh, Sukwinder Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sunidhi Chauhan.

