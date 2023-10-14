India vs Pakistan: Top 10 cross border love stories to watch on Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT

These films have beautifully narrated cross border love stories.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 14, 2023
In the film, Alia Bhatt's is an Indian spy agent who is married to a Pakistani played by Vicky Kaushal. Though she is on a mission, they fall in love with each other. The movie is on Amazon Prime Video.
Another spy thriller that is also a love story is Mission Majnu. Sidharth Malhotra who is a spy falls in love with a Pakistani blind girl played by Rashmika Mandanna. The film is on Netflix.
In the film, Anushka Sharma's character falls in love with Sushant Singh Rajput's character who is a Pakistani. They are separated but fate unites them. It is on Netflix.
It is an emotional tale of an Indian air force pilot falling in love with a Pakistani girl whom he rescued. He gets jailer for it. The movie is on Amazon Prime Video.
The film on Amazon Prime Video has Indian RAW agent played by Salman Khan falling in love with ISIS agent Zoya played by Katrina.
The film stars Aditya Seal as a Pakistani who is in India. He falls in love with Kiara Advani's character. The movie is on Netflix.
The film is on Zee5. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's cross border love story is very emotional.
The movie on JioCinema has Abhay Deol playing a Pakistani politician. Fun begins when an Indian girl named Happy reaches at his residence.
The film is on Amazon Prime Video. It is a cross border love story between Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.
In the latest release Gadar 2, we see Tara Singh's son Jeete falling in love with a Pakistani named Muskaan.
And of course, Sunny Deol aka Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel aka Sakina's love is still intact.
The old film that has a man rescuing and falling in love with a Pakistani girl is on Amazon Prime Video.
