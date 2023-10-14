India vs Pakistan: Top 10 Pak cricketers who have a huge fan following in India

Here's a look top Pakistani cricketers of all time who enjoy fan following on India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 14, 2023
The cricketer is known as a legend. He is loved across the border too for his heroics.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is known as 'Rawalpindi Express' because of his pace while bowling. He has a great fan following in India as reported by cric4u.com.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The cricketer-turned-politician was loved on field and off field. He was also among the most handsome cricketers ever.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shoaib Malik has a decent fan following in India. The cricketer was also married to Sania Mirza.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is among the most famous and celebrated Pakistani players of all time. Reportedly, he has a huge fan base in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He was on field for almost two decades till mid-2000s. He was loved for his batting skills.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is a fast bowler but his unique wicket-taking skills got him a lot of popularity.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is the former captain of Pakistani cricket team and enjoys a good fan following in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Known as a 'Toe crusher' for his fast bowling skills, he is now a commentator.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The report suggests that he has fans spread in Indian and worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Babar Azam is the latest captain of the Pakistani Cricket Team. He is loved and respected.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Today, India vs Pakistan match is going to take place in Ahmedabad.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!