India vs Pakistan: Top 10 Pak cricketers who have a huge fan following in India

Here's a look top Pakistani cricketers of all time who enjoy fan following on India.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 14, 2023

Wasim Akram

The cricketer is known as a legend. He is loved across the border too for his heroics.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shoaib Akhtar

He is known as 'Rawalpindi Express' because of his pace while bowling. He has a great fan following in India as reported by cric4u.com.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Imran Khan

The cricketer-turned-politician was loved on field and off field. He was also among the most handsome cricketers ever.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik has a decent fan following in India. The cricketer was also married to Sania Mirza.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid Afridi

He is among the most famous and celebrated Pakistani players of all time. Reportedly, he has a huge fan base in India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Inzamam-Ul-Haq

He was on field for almost two decades till mid-2000s. He was loved for his batting skills.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hasan Ali

He is a fast bowler but his unique wicket-taking skills got him a lot of popularity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Younis Khan

He is the former captain of Pakistani cricket team and enjoys a good fan following in India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Waqar Yunis

Known as a 'Toe crusher' for his fast bowling skills, he is now a commentator.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Misbah-Ul-Haq

The report suggests that he has fans spread in Indian and worldwide.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Babar Azam

Babar Azam is the latest captain of the Pakistani Cricket Team. He is loved and respected.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

India vs Pakistan

Today, India vs Pakistan match is going to take place in Ahmedabad.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 mythology based films and web series to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT

 

 Find Out More