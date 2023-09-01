Top 10 Pakistani cricketers who fell in love with Indian actresses

Here are 10 Pakistani cricketers who allegedly dated Indian actresses.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023

Wasim Akram and Sushmita Sen

While not confirmed, there were rumours of a romantic involvement between them.

Zaheer Abbas and Rita Luthra

He was the first Former Pakistani cricketer who married Indian actress Rita Luthra.

Imran Khan and Zeenat Aman

There were rumours about Former cricketer and Pakistani PM with Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman.

Iftikhar Anjum and Nausheen Ali Sardar

Pakistani fast bowler was rumoured to be dating Indian TV actress Nausheen Ali Sardar famous for her show Kusum.

Abdur Razzaq and Tamannaah Bhatia

Pakistani all-rounder cricketer had a huge crush on Tamannaah. He even expressed his admiration in public.

Shoaib Akhtar and Sonali Bendre

Shoaib Akhtar was reportedly 'madly in love' with Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre. He even confessed it in an interview.

Usman Afzaal and Amrita Arora

The Pakistani-born English cricketer was dating Bollywood actress and Malaika Arora's sister Amrita Arora.

Mohsin Khan and Reena Roy

Former Pakistan cricketer not just fell in love with Reena but also married her but they later separated.

Azhar Mahmood and Ebba Qureshi

Former Pakistani cricketer Azhar Mahmood married British-Indian model and actress Ebba Qureshi.

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza

The Pakistani cricketer and Indian tennis star, got married in 2010. However, there are reports of all not being well in their paradise.

