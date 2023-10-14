India vs Pakistan: Top 10 Pakistani cricketers who had a love affair with Indian actresses

As we enjoy the India Vs Pakistan cricket match, here's a look at the Pakistani cricketers who had love affairs with Indian actresses.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 14, 2023

Sushmita Sen and Wasim Akram

In 2013, there were reports that Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram and Sushmita were dating. These rumours started when they were judging a dance reality show together in 2008.

Zeenat Aman and Imran Khan

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman was reportedly dating Pakistani cricketer Imran Khan.

Sonali Bendre and Shoaib Akhtar

There were rumours in 2000 that Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar was in love with Sonali Bendre and even carried her photo in his wallet.

Reena Roy and Mohsin Khan

Reena Roy and Mohsin Khan got married but their marriage did not last long.

Amrita Arora and Usman Afzaal

Pakistani cricketer Usman was reportedly dating Amrita Arora.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Abdul Razzaq

Tamannaah Bhatia and Abdul Razzaq were spotted at a jewellery store in 2020 and many speculated that they are getting married. But they had gone just for the opening ceremony.

Zaheer Abbas and Rita Luhra

Zaheer Abbas and Rita Luhra got married and they are still together. Rita had accepted Islam after marriage.

Nausheen Ali Sardar and Iftikhar Anjum

Iftikhar Anjum was reportedly dating Indian TV actress Nausheen.

Ebba Qureshi and Azfar Mahmood

Ebba Qureshi and Azfar Mahmood had married each other.

Rekha and Imran Khan

Imran Khan was reportedly dating veteran actress Rekha. Some reports said that they almost got married.

