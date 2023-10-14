India vs Pakistan: Top 10 Pakistani cricketers who had a love affair with Indian actresses

As we enjoy the India Vs Pakistan cricket match, here's a look at the Pakistani cricketers who had love affairs with Indian actresses.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 14, 2023
In 2013, there were reports that Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram and Sushmita were dating. These rumours started when they were judging a dance reality show together in 2008.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Veteran actress Zeenat Aman was reportedly dating Pakistani cricketer Imran Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There were rumours in 2000 that Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar was in love with Sonali Bendre and even carried her photo in his wallet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reena Roy and Mohsin Khan got married but their marriage did not last long.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pakistani cricketer Usman was reportedly dating Amrita Arora.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah Bhatia and Abdul Razzaq were spotted at a jewellery store in 2020 and many speculated that they are getting married. But they had gone just for the opening ceremony.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zaheer Abbas and Rita Luhra got married and they are still together. Rita had accepted Islam after marriage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Iftikhar Anjum was reportedly dating Indian TV actress Nausheen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ebba Qureshi and Azfar Mahmood had married each other.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Imran Khan was reportedly dating veteran actress Rekha. Some reports said that they almost got married.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!