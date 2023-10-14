India vs Pakistan: Top 10 Pakistani cricketers with highest net worth

Here is a list of the richest Pakistani cricketersSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 14, 2023
Pakistani cricketers are all set for the India vs Pakistan World Cup match. Let’s take a look at their net worth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Imran Khan is the richest Pakistani cricketer with a net worth of $70 million.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Afridi is the second-wealthiest Pakistani cricketer with a net worth of $47 million.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shoaib Malik husband of Indian tennis player Sania Mirza has a net worth of $25 million.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Muhammad Haffez has a reported net worth $23 million.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Azhar Ali’s estimated net worth is $15 million.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saeed Anwar’s net worth is $12 million.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Misbah ul Haq has a net worth of $9.8 million.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fawad Alam enjoys a net worth of $6 million.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Umar Akmal has a net worth of $4.6 million.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Umar Gul has an estimated net worth of $2 million.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!