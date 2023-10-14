India vs Pakistan: Top 10 Pakistani cricketers with highest net worth

Here is a list of the richest Pakistani cricketers

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 14, 2023

India vs Pakistan

Pakistani cricketers are all set for the India vs Pakistan World Cup match. Let’s take a look at their net worth.

Imran Khan

Imran Khan is the richest Pakistani cricketer with a net worth of $70 million.

Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi is the second-wealthiest Pakistani cricketer with a net worth of $47 million.

Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik husband of Indian tennis player Sania Mirza has a net worth of $25 million.

Muhammad Haffez

Muhammad Haffez has a reported net worth $23 million.

Azhar Ali

Azhar Ali’s estimated net worth is $15 million.

Saeed Anwar

Saeed Anwar’s net worth is $12 million.

Misbah ul Haq

Misbah ul Haq has a net worth of $9.8 million.

Fawad Alam

Fawad Alam enjoys a net worth of $6 million.

Umar Akmal

Umar Akmal has a net worth of $4.6 million.

Umar Gul

Umar Gul has an estimated net worth of $2 million.

