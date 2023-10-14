India vs Pakistan: Top 10 pics of Virat Kohli with Anushka, Vamika prove he's a complete family man

Indian cricket team capatin Virat Kohli has time and again proved to be a family man and these pictures are proof

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 14, 2023

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 match is being held today at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Virat Kohli set for India vs Pakistan

Virat Kohli as captain of the Indian cricket team is all set to lead his squad for the most-talked-about and awaited match of the event.

Family Support

The cricketer gets his support from his wife Anushka Sharma and his little munchkin Vamika.

Anushka Sharma arrived in Ahmedabad

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma headed to Ahmedabad to encourage her husband for India vs Pakistan World Cup match.

The Family Man

Virat Kohli has time and proved to be a family man.

Dotting Father

Virat Kohli being an Indian cricket team captain is also a dotting father to Vamika.

Father daughter duo

Isn’t this too adorable click?

Couple Goals

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have often dished out couple goals.

Perfect Family

A complete family picture.

Pregnancy rumours

Recently, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma sparked rumours about becoming parents for the second time.

