India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023: Team India and their educational qualifications

Team India will be going all out against Pakistan on the cricket field on Saturday. Here's looking at squad's educational qualification.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 12, 2023

Rohit Sharma 

The captain studied till 12th grade and then left education to become a cricketer. 

Hardik Pandya 

Hardik has studied till 9th grade before dropping out to focus on his cricketing career.

Shubman Gill 

Shubman completed his 10th grade from Manav Mangal Smart School. He had been training for playing cricketer all his life. 

Virat Kohli 

Virat attended Vishal Bharti Public School in Delhi. He moved to Savior Convent School after 9th grade and passed the 12th grade. 

Shreyas Iyer 

Shreyas studied at Don Bosco High School and attened Podar College. 

KL Rahul 

KL Rahul studied at NITK ENglish Medium School in Mangalore and got a bachelor's degree in commerce from Shri Bhagawan Mahaveer Jain college.

Ravindra Jadeja 

Sir Jadeja has completed his school from Navagam Primary School, Gujarat, as per online reports. 

Ravichandran Ashwin 

Ashwin studied at Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan and St. Bede's Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School which had a cricket Academy. He has a B.Tech degree from SSN college of engineering. 

Shardul Thakur 

As per online information, Shardul attended Anand Ashram Convent English School and SWami Vivekanand International School in Palghar. 

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit has completed his intermediate education in Ahmedabad and then started to focus on cricket. 

Mohammed Siraj 

As per reports, Siraj has completed his college from Safa Junior College, Hyderabad. 

Kuldeep Yadav

Yadav completed his school from Karam Devi Memorial Academy World School. 

Mohammed Shami 

As per online information, Shami has studied from Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University.  

Ishan Kishen 

Ishan did his schooling from Delhi Public School and attended the Commerce College in Patna. 

Suryakumar Yadav 

As per information on Wiki, He studied at Pillai College of Arts, Commerce and Science. 

