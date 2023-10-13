India Vs Pakistan: How Yuvraj Singh inspired Shubman Gill to get back on the pitch is perfect for a Bollywood film plot

World Cup 2023: Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh recently spoke about Shubman Gill's health.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 13, 2023

Shubman Gill falls sick

The rising cricketer could not play the first two ICC World Cup 2023 games as he was down with dengue.

On the path of recovering

Just before India vs Pakistan, Shubman Gill got discharged from the hospital.

Question mark

Though he is in Ahmedabad, it is still a question mark whether Shubman Gill will be a part of India vs Pakistan match or not.

Net practice

While fans are wondering, Shubman Gill was reportedly captured during the net practice session.

Yuvraj Singh's claims

In a latest video, Yuvraj Singh claimed that he has prepared Shubman Gill for the match.

His battle with cancer

In the video, Yuvraj Singh said that he played World Cup 2011 while battling cancer. He shared this story with Shubman to motivate him.

His experience

Yuvraj Singh shared that playing cricket with fever is tough and he has experienced the same.

Tagda kar diya...

But Yuvraj Singh is optimistic as he said, 'Shubman Gill ko maine tagda kar diya hai'.

A film plot

The entire story sure sounds like a successful film plot. Yuvraj is like the motivating coach like Shah Rukh Khan from Chak De! India who gets Shubman ready to fight.

India vs Pakistan day

The match is going to to take place on October 14.

Where is it happening?

The match is taking place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Fingers crossed

The excitement level is very high for the match and so is the pressure on both the teams. Let's see who wins.

