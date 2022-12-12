Nargis made her Hollywood debut in a film called Spy, which remains her one and only role in Hollywood.Source: Bollywood
Actor Amrish Puri too has made an appearance in the Indian Jones series as the antagonist Mola Ram.Source: Bollywood
Fazal played Zafar, the middle-eastern garage owner.Source: Bollywood
Kher played the role of Dr. Cliff Patel, which wasn't one of his better accomplishments.Source: Bollywood
Amitabh Bachchan as Meyer Wolfsheim was in the role for literally a minute!Source: Bollywood
Aishwarya did a blink-and-miss job as Mira in this adventure comedy film.Source: Bollywood
Disha’s appearance featured opposite Jackie Chan in Kung Fu: YogaSource: Bollywood
Captain Nemo, played by Naseeruddin Shah, was surely a blink-and-miss role in his career.Source: Bollywood
We can't watch commendable actors like Anil Kapoor reduced to mere token appearances.Source: Bollywood
Victoria Leeds was nothing close to what we expected.Source: Bollywood
