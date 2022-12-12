Nargis Fakhri in Spy

Nargis made her Hollywood debut in a film called Spy, which remains her one and only role in Hollywood.

Amrish Puri in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Actor Amrish Puri too has made an appearance in the Indian Jones series as the antagonist Mola Ram.

Ali Fazal in Fast & Furious 7

Fazal played Zafar, the middle-eastern garage owner.

Anupam Kher in The Silver Linings Playbook

Kher played the role of Dr. Cliff Patel, which wasn't one of his better accomplishments.

Amitabh Bachchan in The Great Gatsby

Amitabh Bachchan as Meyer Wolfsheim was in the role for literally a minute!

Aishwarya Rai in The Last Legion

Aishwarya did a blink-and-miss job as Mira in this adventure comedy film.

Disha Patani in Kung Fu: Yoga

Disha’s appearance featured opposite Jackie Chan in Kung Fu: Yoga

Naseeruddin Shah in The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

Captain Nemo, played by Naseeruddin Shah, was surely a blink-and-miss role in his career.

Anil Kapoor in Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol

We can't watch commendable actors like Anil Kapoor reduced to mere token appearances.

Priyanka Chopra in Baywatch

Victoria Leeds was nothing close to what we expected.

