Top 10 new movies and web shows to watch on OTT

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 21, 2023

Watch Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's horror comedy film Bhediya on Jio Cinema. It has released today on the OTT platform.

Watch five Spider-Man Movies on Disney+ Hotstar. It has been released today whereas Spider-Man: Homecoming will be available from May 12th.

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites is a Kolkata set story which has released on Netflix yesterday.

Watch political drama The Diplomat on Netflix which has released yesterday.

Watch the journey of BTS member Suga on Disney Plus Hotstar, released today.

Indian Matchmaking 3 is back where Sima Taparia will guide her clients in an arranged marriage setting. Released today watch it on Netflix.

Dead Ringers on Amazon Prime Video released today.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Disney Plus Hotstar showcases the dynamic Marvel Cinematic Universe. It released today,.

Ghosted which has action and comedy released on Apple TV+ on April 18, 2023

The Professor with Johnny Depp has released today on Lionsgate Play.

