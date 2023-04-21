Top 10 new movies and web shows to watch on OTT
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 21, 2023
Watch Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's horror comedy film Bhediya on Jio Cinema. It has released today on the OTT platform.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Watch five Spider-Man Movies on Disney+ Hotstar. It has been released today whereas Spider-Man: Homecoming will be available from May 12th.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tooth Pari: When Love Bites is a Kolkata set story which has released on Netflix yesterday.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Watch political drama The Diplomat on Netflix which has released yesterday.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Watch the journey of BTS member Suga on Disney Plus Hotstar, released today.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Indian Matchmaking 3 is back where Sima Taparia will guide her clients in an arranged marriage setting. Released today watch it on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dead Ringers on Amazon Prime Video released today.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Disney Plus Hotstar showcases the dynamic Marvel Cinematic Universe. It released today,.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ghosted which has action and comedy released on Apple TV+ on April 18, 2023
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Professor with Johnny Depp has released today on Lionsgate Play.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: TV stars inspired Eid Ul Fitr 2023 looks
Find Out More