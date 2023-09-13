Indian Matchmaking fame Sima Taparia makes controversial comments about divorces, educated women

Educated women, egoistic approach, here's what Sima Taparia has to say about the reason for divorces.

Sep 13, 2023

Sima Taparia

Famous Indian matchmaker Sima Taparia is in the headlines for her controversial comments about divorces.

5 Controversial comments

According to her there are five things that impact relationships and later couples head towards divorce.

NRIs problem

First, she raised the issue of lifestyle distinction between NRIs and Indians.

Lifestyle distinction

According to her, NRIs can't be in chilled mode as they have lots of house chores and office work.

Colour combination

Secondly, Sima made comments on the colour combination of couples.

Importance of fairness

She gave an example of a South family. Their son is very dark but his mom wants a fair daughter-in-law.

Ego

According to her, the third thing in a broken marriage is the ego of individuals.

Impatient people

She said, some people don't have patience, flexibility and willingness to adjust just because of their ego.

Highly educated women

Taparia criticised highly educated women in her fourth comment.

Girls' ego

She said, 'ladkiya itna padh likh leti hain unhe lagta hai why should I listen to anybody.'

Salary package issue

Sima mentioned that she chooses clients wisely in her 5th comment as people are so insecure about salary.

Good salary package

She reveals she does matchmaking for only those who have a good salary package.

