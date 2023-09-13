Indian Matchmaking fame Sima Taparia makes controversial comments about divorces, educated women

Educated women, egoistic approach, here's what Sima Taparia has to say about the reason for divorces.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023
Famous Indian matchmaker Sima Taparia is in the headlines for her controversial comments about divorces.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to her there are five things that impact relationships and later couples head towards divorce.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
First, she raised the issue of lifestyle distinction between NRIs and Indians.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to her, NRIs can't be in chilled mode as they have lots of house chores and office work.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Secondly, Sima made comments on the colour combination of couples.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She gave an example of a South family. Their son is very dark but his mom wants a fair daughter-in-law.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to her, the third thing in a broken marriage is the ego of individuals.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She said, some people don't have patience, flexibility and willingness to adjust just because of their ego.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taparia criticised highly educated women in her fourth comment.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She said, 'ladkiya itna padh likh leti hain unhe lagta hai why should I listen to anybody.'Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sima mentioned that she chooses clients wisely in her 5th comment as people are so insecure about salary.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She reveals she does matchmaking for only those who have a good salary package.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!