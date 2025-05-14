4 Indian Movies which are being screened at Cannes
Priyanshu Ranjan
| May 14, 2025
While celebs often draw attention away from the true essence of Cannes Film Festival, here are four Indian films to be shown this year.
Aranyer Din Ratri is directed by Satyajit Ray in the early 1970s. It will be screened at 4K resolution.
Featuring veteran Bollywood actors like and the original cast of the film, its screening will be attended by Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal.
Tanvi The Great, marks a directorial comeback of Anupam Kher. It features Shubhangi Dutt in the lead role.
The film revolves around Tanvi, a girl who defies stereotypes and challenges the norms of society with her extraordinary spirit.
Homebound is directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and features actors like Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor.
The story is about the struggles of two boys from a village pursuing dignity in the form of employment but the relationship takes a toll as their desperation grows.
A Doll Made Up Of Clay was directed by Kokob Gebrehaweria, a student of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute.
The film dwells upon the theme of experiences of African immigrants migrating to India, facing hardships and identity crisis.
Quentin Tarantino also shocked everyone when he gave a surprise appearance to open Cannes Film Festival 2025.
