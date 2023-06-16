Indian movies with highest box office collection on opening day

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 16, 2023

Indian movies that made highest business on opening day at the domestic box office.

RRR records the highest ever opening at Rs 156 crore across India.

Baahubali: The Conclusion is second highest to record the biggest opening at Rs 122 crore across India.

Saaho opened with a gross of Rs 100 crore.

2.0 starring Akshay Kumar and Rajnikanth collected Rs 85 crore on day 1.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan collected Rs 57 crore on its opening day.

KGF Chapter 2 earned Rs 53.95 crore on release day.

Hrithik Roshan starrer War opened at Rs 53.35 crore.

Thugs of Hindostan collected Rs 52.25 crore on its first day.

Happy New Year earned Rs 44.97 crore on the release day.

Salman Khan starrer Bharat collected Rs 42.30 crore.

Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo earned Rs 42. 35 at box office collection.

