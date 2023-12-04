Indian Navy Day: Top 10 movies to watch on OTT that'll make you proud

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 04, 2023

The Ghazi Attack (Prime Video) - A thrilling war film based on the mysterious sinking of PNS Ghazi during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

Rustom (Zee5) - Inspired by the real-life Nanavati case, it showcases the life of a naval officer accused of murder.

Border (Zee5) - Though focused on the Indian Army, it celebrates the valor and unity of armed forces during wartime.

Uri: The Surgical Strike (Zee5) - Showcases the Indian Army's surgical strike in retaliation to the Uri attack.

Swades (Netflix) - Highlights the concept of giving back to the nation and rediscovering one's roots.

Lagaan (Netflix) - A story of courage and triumph against British colonial rule through a game of cricket.

Chak De! India (Prime Video) - Showcases the triumph of the Indian women's hockey team, overcoming obstacles and prejudices.

Rang De Basanti (Netflix) - Reflects the influence of past sacrifices on the present generation, inspiring them to stand up against corruption.

Dangal (Apple TV) - Based on the true story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters, emphasizing gender equality and the triumph of hard work.

Mangal Pandey: The Rising (Prime Video) - Portrays the story of Mangal Pandey, a key figure in India's struggle for independence.

