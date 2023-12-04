Indian Navy Day: Top 10 movies to watch on OTT that'll make you proud
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 04, 2023
The Ghazi Attack (Prime Video) - A thrilling war film based on the mysterious sinking of PNS Ghazi during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.
Rustom (Zee5) - Inspired by the real-life Nanavati case, it showcases the life of a naval officer accused of murder.
Border (Zee5) - Though focused on the Indian Army, it celebrates the valor and unity of armed forces during wartime.
Uri: The Surgical Strike (Zee5) - Showcases the Indian Army's surgical strike in retaliation to the Uri attack.
Swades (Netflix) - Highlights the concept of giving back to the nation and rediscovering one's roots.
Lagaan (Netflix) - A story of courage and triumph against British colonial rule through a game of cricket.
Chak De! India (Prime Video) - Showcases the triumph of the Indian women's hockey team, overcoming obstacles and prejudices.
Rang De Basanti (Netflix) - Reflects the influence of past sacrifices on the present generation, inspiring them to stand up against corruption.
Dangal (Apple TV) - Based on the true story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters, emphasizing gender equality and the triumph of hard work.
Mangal Pandey: The Rising (Prime Video) - Portrays the story of Mangal Pandey, a key figure in India's struggle for independence.
