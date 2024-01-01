Indian Police Force, Killer Soup and more upcoming web series on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT
The New Year has started and new releases have already started rolling out.
Here, we take a look at some of the newer releases that are all set to be out later in the month on OTT platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, etc.
Action-packed series Indian Police Force starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi as Indian cops, releasing on Prime Video on January 19.
Killer Soup crime series on Netflix with Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma, revolving around a chaotic plan by a home chef. Premieres on January 11.
The Legend of Hanuman 3 will also stream Disney+ Hotstar series exploring Hanuman's narrative from the Ramayana, releasing on January 12.
Karmma Calling is an Indian adaptation of Revenge, featuring Raveena Tandon in a world of glamour and betrayal, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from January 26.
Gyeongseong Creature, a South Korean web series continuing on Netflix with Part 2 on January 5, featuring Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee.
Boy Swallows Universe is going to be a Netflix limited series based on Trent Dalton's novel, following Eli Bell's journey into the Brisbane underworld.
Fool Me Once is a Netflix series adapted from Harlan Coben's novel, starring Michelle Keegan and Richard Armitage.
