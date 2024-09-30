Indian stars who ruled the box office with Rs 100 crore openings before Devara

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 30, 2024

Popular South Indian actor Prabhas has created storm at the box office with his films including Baahubali 2, Saaho, Adipurush, Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD.

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has changed the face of Indian cinema.

Thalapathy Vijay has ruled the box office with Leo and The Greatest of All Time.

Jr NTR left everyone amazed with his exceptional performances in films like RRR and Devara.

Bollywood badshah Shah Rukh Khan spilled magic with his killer performances in Pathaan and Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan's film crossed the Rs 100-crore benchmark on the first day.

Another handsome hunk of South, Yash sets the screens on fire with his oh-so-hot looks. KGF Chapter 2 ruled the box office with Rs 100 crore openings.

Ram Charan managed to turn heads with his performance in SS Rajamouli's film RRR.

Bollywood's chocolate boy Ranbir Kapoor left everyone amazed with his performance in Animal.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial saw Rs 100-crore-plus opening at the box office.

