Top 10 Pakistani celebs who dated popular Indian stars

Here are 10 Pakistani celebs and Indian stars jodis for whom the border didn't matter.
Somy Ali's relationship with Salman Khan in the 1990s was one of the earliest Indo-Pak connections.
Ali Zafar and Katrina Kaif were rumoured to have had a brief relationship in the past.
Mahira Khan and Ranbir Kapoor's friendship sparked dating rumours, although they never confirmed it.
Popular former cricketer was rumoured to have dated Sushmita Sen but none confirmed the same.
Singer Ali Haider's bond with Indian actress Diya Mirza captured attention, bridging borders.
Adnan Malik and Kalki Koechlin were linked romantically, showcasing cultural connections.
A handsome former Pakistani cricketer couldn't help falling for Indian diva Rekha.
A former Pakistani cricketer and PM was rumoured to have dated Indian actress Zeenat Aman in the 1980s.
Veena Malik and Ashmit Patel's romantic involvement created quite a buzz in the media
Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik married Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, becoming a cross-border sports couple.
