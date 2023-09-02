Top 10 Pakistani celebs who dated popular Indian stars

Here are 10 Pakistani celebs and Indian stars jodis for whom the border didn't matter.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 02, 2023

Salman Khan-Somy Ali

Somy Ali's relationship with Salman Khan in the 1990s was one of the earliest Indo-Pak connections.

Ali Zafar-Katrina Kaif

Ali Zafar and Katrina Kaif were rumoured to have had a brief relationship in the past.

Mahira Khan and Ranbir Kapoor

Mahira Khan and Ranbir Kapoor's friendship sparked dating rumours, although they never confirmed it.

Wasim Akram and Sushmita Sen

Popular former cricketer was rumoured to have dated Sushmita Sen but none confirmed the same.

Ali Haider-Diya Mirza

Singer Ali Haider's bond with Indian actress Diya Mirza captured attention, bridging borders.

Adnan Malik-Kalki Koechlin

Adnan Malik and Kalki Koechlin were linked romantically, showcasing cultural connections.

Imran Khan-Rekha

A handsome former Pakistani cricketer couldn't help falling for Indian diva Rekha.

Imran Khan-Zeenat Aman

A former Pakistani cricketer and PM was rumoured to have dated Indian actress Zeenat Aman in the 1980s.

Veena Malik-Ashmit Patel

Veena Malik and Ashmit Patel's romantic involvement created quite a buzz in the media

Shoaib Malik-Sania Mirza

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik married Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, becoming a cross-border sports couple.

