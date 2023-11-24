Indian wedding shows and movies to binge watch this shaadi season on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 24, 2023
Since its debut, Indian Matchmaking has been the talk of the town. The theme of the show is the arranged marriage phenomenon in India.
This show might become your new favorite if you're a sucker for lavish weddings. The Big Day is a documentary series that shows us some of the most extravagant Indian weddings we have ever witnessed.
The film Vivah is another masterpiece by Sooraj Barjatya that depicts a traditional arranged marriage between a wealthy and a middle-class family. It's a true pleasure to watch.
Too many well organized, incredibly powerful and perfectly entertaining weddings. They have done it all flawlessly, from a Janak Puri wedding to elegant farm houses, the film showcases everything.
Made In Heaven is a perfect fit if you want to watch larger than life weddings along with perfect acting performances.
It is a perfect representation of the average wealthy Delhi family arranging their daughter's marriage to an NRI. If you haven't seen Monsoon Wedding, you really should.
Tanu weds Manu is a laughter package filled with romance, drama and of course, the main ‘wedding’.
Another odd combination of Punjabi and Bengali culture, joyous relatives and alcohol at a wedding should be able to set your mood for a fun evening.
