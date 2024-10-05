India’s biggest disaster film, Saaho earned Rs 451 crore worldwide
Janhvi Sharma
Oct 05, 2024
Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's film Saaho became a flop after earning Rs 450 crores.
The film was made on a massive budget and was released in 2019.
The film starred Chunky Pandey, Murali Sharma and others in important roles.
Reportedly, Rs 70 crores were spent on just one scene, but the film failed to resonate with audiences.
Every shot of the film was shot using cutting-edge IMAX cameras.
Saaho was the first Indian film to utilize IMAX technology for every scene.
As reported by Sacnilk, Saaho was made on a budget of Rs 350 crores.
The film is a pan India movie.
The film received low rating of 5 out of 10 on IMDb.
Saaho grossed Rs 419 crore-Rs 439 crore worldwide.
