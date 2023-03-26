India's Top 10 richest comedians will leave you feeling envious

There are many comedians in India whose net worth is amazing. Check out their salaries that they charge which is totally a bomb.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 26, 2023
The estimated net worth of the comedian is Rs 280 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The comedian has made a net worth of Rs 227 crore by doing comedy roles in may Bollywood movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly the net worth of the Bollywood comedian is Rs 50 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The net worth of the comedian is Rs 34 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The net worth of Bharti reportedly is Rs 23 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The net worth of Krushna is aroind Rs 22 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The net worth of Sunil aka Guthi is around Rs 21 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The net worth of Kiku is around Rs 22 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The net worth of the Hera Pheri star is around Rs 93 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The net worth of the late comedian is around Rs 20 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!