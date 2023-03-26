India's Top 10 richest comedians will leave you feeling envious

There are many comedians in India whose net worth is amazing. Check out their salaries that they charge which is totally a bomb.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 26, 2023

Kapil Sharma

The estimated net worth of the comedian is Rs 280 crore.

Johny Lever

The comedian has made a net worth of Rs 227 crore by doing comedy roles in may Bollywood movies.

Rajpal Yadav

Reportedly the net worth of the Bollywood comedian is Rs 50 crore.

Ali Asgar

The net worth of the comedian is Rs 34 crore.

Bharti Singh

The net worth of Bharti reportedly is Rs 23 crore.

Krushna Abhishek

The net worth of Krushna is aroind Rs 22 crore.

Sunil Grover

The net worth of Sunil aka Guthi is around Rs 21 crore.

Kiku Sharda

The net worth of Kiku is around Rs 22 crore.

Paresh Rawal

The net worth of the Hera Pheri star is around Rs 93 crore.

Raju Srivastav

The net worth of the late comedian is around Rs 20 crore.

