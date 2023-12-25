Insane fees of Bollywood celeb make up artists will leave you shocked

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 25, 2023

Nita Ambani and other celebrities are among Mickey Contractor's clientele, who reportedly cost ₹25,000 for every sitting.

Namrata Soni has been in the industry since 2001 and charges around 40,000 per sitting.

Daniel Bauer was also the judge of the MTV show, Supermodel of the Year. He charges around 75000 rupees depending upon the occasion.

Puneet B Saini’s clients include Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt and her fees is somewhere between 75000 to one lakh rupees.

Elton is a loved make up artist who charges around 70k to one lakh roughly.

On Instagram, Mallika has 107K followers. According to one source, she costs about ₹30,000 per session .

Anu’s regular client is Rani Mukherjee and according to some reports she costs around 50,000 per sitting.

Pompy is a very well known make up artist and has worked with Kareena Kapoor Khan. He charges around 50,000 per function.

