Inside Ajay Devgn's house in just Top 10 pics

Ajay Devgn's home Shivshakti is attractive because of many reasons. Here, take a look at the mesmerising photos of his home which is enticing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2023
Devgn's humble home has a massive staircase to heaven.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Devgn's home Shivshakti is in Juhu, Mumbai. The entrance is all things royal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol loves to get photographed here in her airy balcony.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol and Ajay’s kid Nysa often shares cute photos from her lush green backyard.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The whole home has glass doors so that a lot of light can enter the house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For Ajay home is where the heart is. He looks the hottest in what looks like his sexy bedroom.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This doorway opens to a big garden area and the view is scintillating.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay and Kajol's home has sexy interiors with wooden work and floorings made out of granite.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay's wife Kajol is a huge fan of fresh flowers which re there in her house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol loves to chill at her home which is all things cool and mesmerising.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
