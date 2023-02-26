Inside Ajay Devgn's house in just Top 10 pics

Ajay Devgn's home Shivshakti is attractive because of many reasons. Here, take a look at the mesmerising photos of his home which is enticing.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2023

Grand stairs

Devgn's humble home has a massive staircase to heaven.

Shivshakti

The Devgn's home Shivshakti is in Juhu, Mumbai. The entrance is all things royal.

Open balcony

Kajol loves to get photographed here in her airy balcony.

Big backyard

Kajol and Ajay’s kid Nysa often shares cute photos from her lush green backyard.

Glass doors

The whole home has glass doors so that a lot of light can enter the house.

Relaxing

For Ajay home is where the heart is. He looks the hottest in what looks like his sexy bedroom.

Grand doorways

This doorway opens to a big garden area and the view is scintillating.

Interiors

Ajay and Kajol's home has sexy interiors with wooden work and floorings made out of granite.

Flowers

Ajay's wife Kajol is a huge fan of fresh flowers which re there in her house.

Chilling

Kajol loves to chill at her home which is all things cool and mesmerising.

