Inside Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya, Abhishek's lavish home

Since years, Amitabh Bachchan and his family has shown many photos of their palatial home Jalsa on social media. Here, we take you through the home of the superstar.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Art lover

The Bachchan family loves art. There is a painting by Manjit Bawa of the Bull which is around Rs 4 crore. The Bull represents power, strength and speed.

Study room

Big B's study room has a plush seating with a wall full of painting of senior Bachchan and junior Bachchan

Jalsa's recording studio

The recording room is classic and is comfortable. It has world class recording equipment, reportedly.

Customised library room

The actor loves literature like his late dad, Harivansh Rai Bachchan. The actor likes to stand and work in his custom designed table in the library room.

Home office

Big B takes his professional commitments seriously. His office area is modern and cool where he discusses scripts with the stars and directors.

About the family room

The walls are green with a comfortable seating and cushions in different colours. The entire Bachchan family chills here.

Amitabh Bachchan's living room

Jalsa's living room has unique art pieces, rustic rugs. It has a balance of wooden and modern art. The home is poised as the Bachchan's.

Artistic house

Can you see a folded Tanjore painting? It is regal and is done in South Indian style with minute details.

Family room

Amitabh's grandchildren Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda are seen relaxing in the family room that has different family photos captured.

Lush green garden

Big B's palatial home has a beautiful manicured garden. The Piku stars spends his evening time here, playing with his grandkids or reading the paper.

